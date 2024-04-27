Financial Comparison: Skye Bioscience (SKYE) & The Competition

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) is one of 980 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Skye Bioscience to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skye Bioscience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience Competitors 6240 18341 43530 893 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

Skye Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 86.42%. Given Skye Bioscience’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skye Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A -$37.65 million -1.22 Skye Bioscience Competitors $1.96 billion $131.61 million -4.25

Skye Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -438.15% Skye Bioscience Competitors -2,642.48% -232.29% -29.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skye Bioscience peers beat Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

