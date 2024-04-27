Brokers Offer Predictions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASM. StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE ASM opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.08. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

