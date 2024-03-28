Alagu Sundarrajan Sells 2,593 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $84,324.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alagu Sundarrajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of Ryerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

