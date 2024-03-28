Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CFO Sells $29,865.99 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $29,865.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,334.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $408.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bioventus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bioventus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.66 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

