Insider Buying: Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Purchases A$39,776.40 in Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Frawley acquired 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,776.40 ($25,997.65).
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.
About Mirvac Group
