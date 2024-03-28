Insider Buying: Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Purchases A$39,776.40 in Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Frawley acquired 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,776.40 ($25,997.65).

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

