Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells 4,977 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.