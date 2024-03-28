Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Purchases $66,605.66 in Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schmid purchased 17,809 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $66,605.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,849.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

