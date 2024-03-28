Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $51.33

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 72,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $54.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

