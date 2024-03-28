Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $51.33

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.
PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PotlatchDeltic
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 72,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance
Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $54.44.
PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PotlatchDeltic
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.