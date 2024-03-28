Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $102.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $112.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

