Analysts Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target at $530.42

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $530.74.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $398.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.23. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 0.65.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that argenx will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.
