Analysts Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target at $530.42

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $530.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARGX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx Stock Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of argenx by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of argenx by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $398.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.23. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that argenx will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

(Get Free Report

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.