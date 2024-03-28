JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $36.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATMU. Northland Securities upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NYSE:ATMU opened at $31.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

