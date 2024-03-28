Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $14.36 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

