Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 1st

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Pluri stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Pluri has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Pluri had a negative return on equity of 177.94% and a negative net margin of 6,708.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluri during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluri by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluri during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluri by 168.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 135,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

