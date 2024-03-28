CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$33.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

TSE CAE opened at C$27.77 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$24.75 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.295977 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.