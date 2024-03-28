B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,125,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

