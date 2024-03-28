Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 738.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 768 ($9.71).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.48) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lancashire

Lancashire Stock Up 0.2 %

Lancashire Announces Dividend

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 624 ($7.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 690 ($8.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 627.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 613.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,523.81%.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.