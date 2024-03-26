nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5 million-$544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.7 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. 1,270,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,152. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $56,633.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. State of Wyoming increased its position in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

