ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,736 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.