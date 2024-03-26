Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,798 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,828,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

