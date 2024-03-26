Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,860 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 69,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 23,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $155.27. 6,673,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

