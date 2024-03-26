Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.85.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $629.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,772. The firm has a market cap of $272.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $634.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $576.19 and a 200 day moving average of $485.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

