Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink Sells 2,315 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total value of C$364,221.50.

Paul Brink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85.

Shares of FNV traded down C$1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$154.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,711. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$148.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$160.45.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.038591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

