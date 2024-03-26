Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.61. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$17.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.96.

Get Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common alerts:

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.