Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 119,250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Wabash National by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

