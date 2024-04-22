Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

