Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
