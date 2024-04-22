HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Beam Global Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Beam Global by 960.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $67,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

