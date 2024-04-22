National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

