BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE BEST opened at $2.08 on Friday. BEST has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BEST by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BEST by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BEST by 155.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

