Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 247 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.76. 41,863,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,560,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

