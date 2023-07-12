SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

