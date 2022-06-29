Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

