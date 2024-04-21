Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DEO opened at $140.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.