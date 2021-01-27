Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,206. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

