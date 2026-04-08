Head to Head Analysis: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and PMGC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $172.16 million 0.21 -$5.92 million ($2.05) -4.65 PMGC $590,000.00 6.78 -$6.25 million ($400.97) -0.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than PMGC. Star Equity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PMGC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.8% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of PMGC shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PMGC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Star Equity and PMGC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 1 2 1 1 2.40 PMGC 1 0 0 0 1.00

Star Equity presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.14%. Given Star Equity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Star Equity is more favorable than PMGC.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and PMGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -3.44% -1.17% -0.73% PMGC N/A -80.35% -61.56%

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PMGC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats PMGC on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

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Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About PMGC

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Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

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