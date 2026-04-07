Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities upgraded Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price target on Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

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Helen of Troy Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 287,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,292. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $369.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.04). Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 43.97%.The company had revenue of $512.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.75 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.530-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after buying an additional 653,300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,989,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 490,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 458,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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