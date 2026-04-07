UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.19.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. 1,611,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,963. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.76. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $3,312,403.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,778.24. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $7,436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,967.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 188,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,504 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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