Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) vs. Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Financial Analysis

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mitesco and Bullfrog AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bullfrog AI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -7,638.20% N/A -2,270.77% Bullfrog AI N/A -273.24% -208.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mitesco and Bullfrog AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $40,000.00 38.93 -$2.51 million ($0.14) -0.64 Bullfrog AI $120,000.00 112.89 -$6.50 million ($0.63) -1.70

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bullfrog AI. Bullfrog AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mitesco has a beta of 5.6, indicating that its stock price is 460% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of -2.29, indicating that its stock price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bullfrog AI beats Mitesco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

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Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Bullfrog AI

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Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

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