Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.86. Approximately 88,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 329,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ENGH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

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Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.28. The firm has a market cap of C$918.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.04.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. Enghouse Systems had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of C$120.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enghouse Systems Limited will post 1.6991295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications, networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company’s two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing.

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