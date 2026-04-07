Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

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Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 183.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $917.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,421.20. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

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Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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