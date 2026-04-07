Head to Head Comparison: Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) & T1 Energy (NYSE:TE)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) and T1 Energy (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Principal Solar and T1 Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A T1 Energy $755.29 million 1.13 -$450.15 million ($2.06) -1.96

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Principal Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T1 Energy.

52.3% of T1 Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of T1 Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and T1 Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00 T1 Energy 1 1 4 1 2.71

T1 Energy has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 94.09%. Given T1 Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T1 Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and T1 Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A T1 Energy -133.07% -121.17% -14.59%

Volatility & Risk

Principal Solar has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T1 Energy has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T1 Energy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

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Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

About T1 Energy

(Get Free Report)

T1 Energy Inc. is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc. , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

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