KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KB

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

KB stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 17.16%. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.