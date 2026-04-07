Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $6.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.6591.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE AQN opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 81,727,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,563,000 after buying an additional 20,074,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,263,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,065,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 88.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,112,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

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