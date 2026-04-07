Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $62.79

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.7895.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 1.4%

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

Shares of ZION stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $93,069.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.47. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 28,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,772,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,587.50. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,774. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,420,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,407,000 after acquiring an additional 77,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,888,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,607,000 after buying an additional 48,346 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,244,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 409,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,478,000 after buying an additional 306,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 31.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 711,218 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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