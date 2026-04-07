TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TWFG from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TWFG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TWFG from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TWFG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

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TWFG Trading Up 2.9%

TWFG stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 107.86 and a quick ratio of 107.86. TWFG has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.81 million. TWFG had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that TWFG will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWFG. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in TWFG by 52.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in TWFG by 34.0% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 144,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TWFG during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TWFG by 287.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in TWFG by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 902,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the period.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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