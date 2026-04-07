Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Nanovibronix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nanovibronix currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Nanovibronix Stock Down 7.1%

Insider Activity

Shares of Nanovibronix stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.09. Nanovibronix has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $162.50.

In other Nanovibronix news, major shareholder Christian Michael Glibert bought 240,000 shares of Nanovibronix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $640,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,800. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Nanovibronix Company Profile

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Nanovibronix (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of non?invasive therapeutic ultrasound technologies for clinical and consumer healthcare applications. The company’s product portfolio centers on wearable ultrasound devices designed to deliver low?intensity acoustic energy to soft tissue with the objective of promoting wound healing and reducing pain. Nanovibronix positions its technology as an alternative or adjunct to conventional wound?care and analgesic therapies, aiming to address chronic and acute conditions that are managed in both outpatient and home settings.

The company concentrates its commercial efforts on supplying hospitals, wound?care clinics, long?term care facilities and patients requiring home?based therapies.

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