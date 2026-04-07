Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE ALK opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $311,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,789.64. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,371,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,995.55. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,569. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Further Reading

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