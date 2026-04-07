Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.76. Approximately 5,149,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,877,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54.

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Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 192,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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