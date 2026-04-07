Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.25. Approximately 27,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 92,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Admiral Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Admiral Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Admiral Group Trading Up 0.2%

Admiral Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15.

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc is a UK-based specialist insurer founded in 1993 and headquartered in Cardiff, Wales. Since its inception, the company has focused on developing straightforward insurance products sold directly to customers, pioneering the use of online sales and multi-car policies. Admiral’s low-overhead model and emphasis on technology have helped it establish a significant presence in the personal lines insurance market.

The core offering of Admiral Group centers on motor insurance, with additional products including home insurance, travel cover and breakdown assistance.

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