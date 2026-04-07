Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

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Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.6%

CZR opened at $26.70 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

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