theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of theglobe.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 37,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

theglobe.com Stock Up 2.6%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

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theglobe.com Company Profile

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TheGlobe.com, Inc, traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol TGLO, is best known as an early pioneer in web-based social networking and community engagement. Founded in 1995 by Todd Krizelman and Stephan Paternot, the company launched one of the internet’s first platforms allowing users to create personalized profiles, join themed chat rooms, and share user-generated content in real time. At its peak in the late 1990s, TheGlobe.com attracted millions of registered members worldwide to its interactive forums and multimedia offerings.

In November 1998, TheGlobe.com garnered widespread attention with an initial public offering that produced one of the largest first-day gains in U.S.

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